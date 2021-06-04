Keystone Financial Group Invests $557,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFIV. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $39.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58.

