iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.84.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.