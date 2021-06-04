Nvwm LLC Takes $854,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

