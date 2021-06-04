$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.77. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $222,313.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,041.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

