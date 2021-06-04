Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

