Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Position Lifted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $72,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avient by 338.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 18.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avient in the first quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 783.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

