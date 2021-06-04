GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 7,977 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $60,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,935 shares of company stock worth $3,944,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. 1,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -823.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

