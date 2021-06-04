GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,861 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of The Toro worth $65,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Toro by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Toro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after buying an additional 153,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Toro by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,258,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of The Toro stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $105.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,644. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.