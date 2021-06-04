Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up approximately 2.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.11. 1,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.04. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.36 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.