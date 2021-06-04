Contrasting NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) & Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

NN Group pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Randstad pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

NN Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NN Group and Randstad’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Group $22.92 billion 0.71 $2.20 billion N/A N/A Randstad $23.66 billion 0.61 $347.26 million $1.46 26.77

NN Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Randstad.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NN Group and Randstad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Group 0 5 5 0 2.50 Randstad 2 3 5 0 2.30

Profitability

This table compares NN Group and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Group N/A N/A N/A Randstad 2.01% 11.70% 5.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of NN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NN Group beats Randstad on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products. The company also provides various asset management products; advisory services; banking services, including mortgage loans, savings products, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as payment services; mortgage administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations, retail customers, and institutional customers directly, as well as through agents, securities houses, and banks. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance and accounting, healthcare, HR, education, legal, and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

