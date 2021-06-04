Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.860-1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

HON stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $230.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.08. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

