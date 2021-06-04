Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $29.76

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.76, but opened at $31.49. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 22,962 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

