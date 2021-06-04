Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 9,251 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average daily volume of 3,700 call options.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 26,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,013. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

