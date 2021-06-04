Atomera Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,468 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 1,507 call options.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Atomera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Atomera by 4.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,030. Atomera has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $444.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

