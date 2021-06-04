Comparing DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -30.91% 14.11% 6.93% DXI Capital N/A -155.98% 5,512.48%

This table compares PDC Energy and DXI Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.34 billion 3.32 -$724.32 million $2.03 22.52 DXI Capital $220,000.00 23.06 $4.76 million N/A N/A

DXI Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PDC Energy and DXI Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 12 0 3.00 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $32.42, indicating a potential downside of 29.88%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats DXI Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 3,727 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

DXI Capital Company Profile

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

