Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $82.03 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 491,315 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 16.8% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $82,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 59.4% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 29.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

