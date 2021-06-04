Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Ball by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ball by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ball by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Ball stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.25. 10,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.