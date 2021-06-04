Reviewing Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) & Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Premier Financial and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heritage Commerce 0 1 2 0 2.67

Premier Financial presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.32%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 13.99%. Given Premier Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial and Heritage Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $318.63 million 3.54 $63.08 million $2.76 10.94 Heritage Commerce $160.39 million 4.43 $35.30 million $0.63 18.76

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Premier Financial pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 37.47% 13.70% 1.85% Heritage Commerce 28.74% 7.76% 0.95%

Summary

Premier Financial beats Heritage Commerce on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, wealth management, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 full-service banking center offices, 12 loan offices, and two wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company operates through nineteen full-service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

