Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s Largest Position

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 7.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $540,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 130,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,537. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

