Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $65.23 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $65,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,146,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $62.63.

