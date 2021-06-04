Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $92,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,686 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,141,000 after purchasing an additional 176,676 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 368,933 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,244. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.90.

