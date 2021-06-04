eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Reduced by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,114 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 35,246 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $50,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 229,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,984. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

