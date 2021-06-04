Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Holistic Financial Partners’ 4th Largest Position

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,243,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,696,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

