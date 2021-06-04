9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,654 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 68,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $14.13 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

