9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

