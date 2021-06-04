Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $11,540,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 386,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

AY stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

