6,386 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ADE LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

