Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,327 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKT opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

