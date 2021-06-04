Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 5,500 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

