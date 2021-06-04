Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

