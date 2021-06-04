Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,459 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after purchasing an additional 551,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

