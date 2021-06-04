Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.