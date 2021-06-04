Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.