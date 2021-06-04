Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,665 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $273.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.69 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

