First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $168,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $12.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.