2,000 Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Shares of TBT opened at $20.69 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

