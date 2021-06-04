Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report $60.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $60.23 million. Prothena posted sales of $200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29,970%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $87.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $140.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.82. 5,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.84.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

