Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce $622.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $610.00 million and the highest is $638.90 million. Woodward reported sales of $523.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on WWD. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,383 shares of company stock worth $2,359,089. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Woodward by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.43. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,579. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

