Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 60 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,690,000 after buying an additional 397,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,562,465.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 112,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,378,948 shares of company stock worth $309,192,418 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $238.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.