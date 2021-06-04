Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 926,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,546 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 211,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST opened at $119.48 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.22.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

