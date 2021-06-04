Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 900.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,741 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

