TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 1,349 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 361.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 150,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of BAR stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.