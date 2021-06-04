TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 483 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

QUAL opened at $128.87 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68.

