TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $471,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $178.72 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $175.55 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.