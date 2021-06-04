TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12.

