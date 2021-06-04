Atria Investments LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 483,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 117,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $80.26 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

