Atria Investments LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

