Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 77,620 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,620 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of Johnson Controls International worth $93,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

