Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 17,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $1,541,618.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 244,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,748,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,838. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

