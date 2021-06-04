DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $194.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.81 and a beta of 0.81. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $131.26 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.73.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

