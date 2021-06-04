Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.02. 1,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,376. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.